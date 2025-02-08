Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $10.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Haleon by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,193,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

