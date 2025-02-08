Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $10.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.
HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon
Haleon Stock Performance
Haleon stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.