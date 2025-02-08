FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:HPS Increased by Analyst

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.
