FY2024 EPS Estimate for Altius Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALS. Scotiabank raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$27.46 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$29.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

