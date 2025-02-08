Stifel Canada Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.88. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$13.10 and a one year high of C$26.32.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

