Leerink Partnrs Predicts Stronger Earnings for Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens & Minor in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $667.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 276,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

