PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %
PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.54.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
