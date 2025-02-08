PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

About PHX Minerals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.