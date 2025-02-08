Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,960 ($36.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.01) to GBX 2,600 ($32.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,690 ($33.37).
View Our Latest Analysis on Compass Group
Compass Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group
In other news, insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($33.40), for a total value of £3,225,581.32 ($4,001,465.48). Also, insider Palmer Brown purchased 9,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £249,690.56 ($309,751.35). 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.