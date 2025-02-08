Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,960 ($36.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.01) to GBX 2,600 ($32.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,690 ($33.37).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,761.02 ($34.25) on Thursday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,114 ($26.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,805 ($34.80). The company has a market cap of £46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,632.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,695.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,520.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

In other news, insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($33.40), for a total value of £3,225,581.32 ($4,001,465.48). Also, insider Palmer Brown purchased 9,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £249,690.56 ($309,751.35). 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

