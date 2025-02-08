ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

