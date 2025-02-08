Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BCLI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
