Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

