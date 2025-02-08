National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:FM FY2024 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.47.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$19.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.91 and a twelve month high of C$21.45. The stock has a market cap of C$16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon John Scott purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total transaction of C$914,400.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.