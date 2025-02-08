RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.07 on Thursday. RTX has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Amundi raised its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,340,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 19,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

