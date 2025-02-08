What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for B2Gold FY2024 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.79.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.94. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -129.41%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin acquired 10,153 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

