InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 189,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

