Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Lykele van der Broek Acquires 256,000 Shares

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,703.14).
Eden Research Trading Down 2.6 %
Eden Research stock opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of £20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. Eden Research plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Eden Research
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
