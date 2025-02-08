Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Lykele van der Broek Acquires 256,000 Shares

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,703.14).

Eden Research Trading Down 2.6 %

Eden Research stock opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of £20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. Eden Research plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

