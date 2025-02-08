Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $480.16 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $31.58 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.