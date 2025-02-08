CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $465.17 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. CoreCivic has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,292.80. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,977.60. The trade was a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

