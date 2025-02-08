Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Purchases 109 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($186.60).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Nick Keher purchased 114 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($186.68).

On Wednesday, December 11th, Nick Keher purchased 106 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($186.73).

On Tuesday, November 12th, Nick Keher purchased 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($184.96).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 132.68 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.41 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.92).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

