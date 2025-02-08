Insider Buying: Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Insider Acquires 86,635 Shares of Stock

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) insider Gary Fraser purchased 86,635 shares of Foresight Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £346,540 ($429,897.04).

Foresight Group Stock Down 2.1 %

FSG stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.60) on Friday. Foresight Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 355 ($4.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 544.99 ($6.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £427.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,686.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 458.57.

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is 14,090.91%.

About Foresight Group

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

