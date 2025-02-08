Safe Bulkers (SB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SB shares. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Safe Bulkers

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.