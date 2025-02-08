Lina Mačienė Sells 310,717 Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Lina Mačienė sold 310,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.27), for a total value of £1,068,866.48 ($1,325,972.56).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

BCG opened at GBX 342.60 ($4.25) on Friday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 211.71 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.50 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,852.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

