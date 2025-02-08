GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

