Cemtrex (CETX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $42.00 per share and revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12,096.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

