Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $182.00 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.45.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

