Avis Budget Group (CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

