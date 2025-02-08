AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Karl Bostock Purchases 250,000 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) insider Karl Bostock bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,912.17).

AFC opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.86. The stock has a market cap of £87.14 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. AFC Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.61 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.24 ($0.33).

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

