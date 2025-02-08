Andrew Impey Buys 3,000 Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Impey acquired 3,000 shares of Pacific Assets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,025.68).
Pacific Assets Price Performance
LON:PAC opened at GBX 357 ($4.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,140.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 366.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.45. Pacific Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.84).
Pacific Assets Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Assets
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.