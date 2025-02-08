Andrew Impey Buys 3,000 Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Impey acquired 3,000 shares of Pacific Assets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,025.68).

LON:PAC opened at GBX 357 ($4.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,140.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 366.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.45. Pacific Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.84).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

