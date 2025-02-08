CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 132 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £298.32 ($370.08).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($372.26).

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 224 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.34. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.33). The firm has a market cap of £626.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.65 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 14.17%. Analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

