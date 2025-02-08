CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 132 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £298.32 ($370.08).
David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($372.26).
CMC Markets Price Performance
Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 224 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.34. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.33). The firm has a market cap of £626.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.65 and a beta of 0.51.
CMC Markets Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC Markets
About CMC Markets
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.