Jonathan Davies Buys 69 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($155.79).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 71 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £124.96 ($155.02).

On Friday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 67 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($154.60).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.21) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,790.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.80 ($2.90).

SSP Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.10 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Analysts forecast that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

