John Wakefield Purchases 78,000 Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) Stock

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) insider John Wakefield acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($7,740.98).
Petards Group Stock Performance
Shares of PEG stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The company has a market cap of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.10. Petards Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.38 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11 ($0.14).
Petards Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petards Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.