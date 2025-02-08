John Wakefield Purchases 78,000 Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) Stock

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) insider John Wakefield acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($7,740.98).

Petards Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The company has a market cap of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.10. Petards Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.38 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11 ($0.14).

Get Petards Group alerts:

Petards Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.