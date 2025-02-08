Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 212 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($618.04).
FDM Group Stock Performance
LON FDM opened at GBX 235 ($2.92) on Friday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($5.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.36. The company has a market capitalization of £256.55 million, a P/E ratio of 839.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.
About FDM Group
