Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 212 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($618.04).

FDM Group Stock Performance

LON FDM opened at GBX 235 ($2.92) on Friday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($5.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.36. The company has a market capitalization of £256.55 million, a P/E ratio of 839.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

