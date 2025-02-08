Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Head-To-Head Survey

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and SRIVARU”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $1.09 million 12.24 -$457.06 million N/A N/A SRIVARU $40,000.00 142.19 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

Profitability

SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mullen Automotive.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -333.18% -146.78% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SRIVARU beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

