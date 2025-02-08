Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Simonas Orkinas Sells 115,271 Shares

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Simonas Orkinas sold 115,271 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.26), for a total transaction of £395,379.53 ($490,484.47).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON BCG opened at GBX 342.60 ($4.25) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.16. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 211.71 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 362.50 ($4.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6,852.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.