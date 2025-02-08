ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) & Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Head to Head Review

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.34 $15.43 billion C$2.88 5.10 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.10 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mercedes-Benz Group and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 1 4 0 0 1.80 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus price target of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.