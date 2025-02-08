Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) & Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Head to Head Contrast

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Asana has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asana and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 9 4 0 2.13 Alarum Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 18.50%. Alarum Technologies has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than Asana.

This table compares Asana and Alarum Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $706.68 million 7.04 -$257.03 million ($1.12) -19.43 Alarum Technologies $26.52 million 2.58 -$5.53 million $1.08 9.13

Alarum Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -36.17% -86.84% -27.20% Alarum Technologies 22.21% 46.33% 31.59%

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

