Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $147.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LGND stock opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

In other news, Director John L. Lamattina sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $297,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,529.75. This trade represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 372,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 545,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

