Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Receives $63.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,995,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,413,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,398,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,251,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ASTH stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

