B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 516 Consensus PT from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 516 ($6.40).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.33) to GBX 320 ($3.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 475.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.70) to GBX 510 ($6.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a 570.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £45,125 ($55,979.41). Also, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.38), for a total value of £63,109.34 ($78,289.72). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 314 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.22 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 299.60 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 561.80 ($6.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 392.24.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 13.80 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 50.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

