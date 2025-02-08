Barrington Research Has Negative View of WBD FY2024 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.44). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WBD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,523,000 after buying an additional 541,192 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,904,000 after buying an additional 861,656 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

