Analysts Set Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) PT at $21.60

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

NVGS has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.45. Navigator has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Navigator by 14.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 83,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth about $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

