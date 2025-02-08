FY2024 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Lowered by Desjardins

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.68. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.33.

TSU stock opened at C$33.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$31.74 and a twelve month high of C$46.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.39.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

