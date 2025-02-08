National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:PIF FY2024 Earnings

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

PIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$268.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

