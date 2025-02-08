FY2024 EPS Estimates for WMB Reduced by US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.39%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

