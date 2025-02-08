Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives $15.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LUNR opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.92. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,001. This trade represents a 52.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $675,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,109. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,104 shares of company stock worth $19,912,186 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.