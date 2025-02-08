Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives $155.50 Average PT from Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE CRS opened at $187.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.12. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,501,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

