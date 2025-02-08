FY2024 EPS Estimates for CVE:FLT Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 5.3 %

FLT stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.94. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.38.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

