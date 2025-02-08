Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) PT at $13.29

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LADR opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 54.44, a current ratio of 54.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,089.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,528,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,400,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 92.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 353,530 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.