Brokers Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines FY2024 Earnings

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:TGB opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $636.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

