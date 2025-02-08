Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $5.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

