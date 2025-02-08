Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $74.86

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

CSR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Centerspace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

CSR stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $76.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.34%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

