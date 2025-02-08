Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) PT at $29.27

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of GAP opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19. GAP has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,696,517 shares in the company, valued at $96,996,606.08. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,183.36. This represents a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,375 shares of company stock valued at $24,316,219 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

